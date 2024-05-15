Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Asia's extreme April heat worsened by climate change, scientists say

Billions of people were affected by record-breaking temperatures during April, with schools forced to shut down, crops damaged and hundreds of people killed by heat-related illnesses

Asia's April heat worsened by climate change: scientists
Heat mirage is visible on an expressway as vehicles move during a countrywide heat wave in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Apr 21, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 15 May 2024, 11:50 AM

Updated : 15 May 2024, 11:50 AM

Related Stories
246,000 hectares of forest lost in 2 decades
246,000 hectares of forest lost in 2 decades
Extreme heat widens learning gaps worldwide
Extreme heat widens learning gaps worldwide
Quake warning app demand surges in earthquake-rattled Taiwan
Quake warning app demand surges in earthquake-rattled Taiwan
Climate victims testify at Americas rights court
Climate victims testify at Americas rights court
Read More
Focus on combined effort to prevent violence against women: Hasina
Focus on combined effort to prevent violence against women: Hasina
New machinery eases Haor rice harvesting
New machinery eases Haor rice harvesting
2 held in RAB raid on ‘ARSA hideout’ in Cox’s Bazar
2 held in RAB raid on ‘ARSA hideout’ in Cox’s Bazar
Indonesia searches for 35 still missing in deadly Sumatra floods
Indonesia searches for 35 still missing in deadly Sumatra floods
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More