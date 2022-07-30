Invasive frog and snake species cost world economy $16 billion, study shows

The brown tree snake, or boiga irregularis, has multiplied uncontrollably on Pacific islands including Guam and the Marianna Islands, where the species was introduced by U.S. troops in World War II, said researcher Ismael Soto.

The snakes have at times been so abundant that they caused power outages by crawling on electrical equipment, he said.

This signals the need for investment controlling global transport of invasive species to avoid paying for mitigation after the invasions occur, said Soto, a PhD student at the University of South Bohemia in the Czech Republic, the study's lead researcher.