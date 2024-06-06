Home +
US Southwest swelters under extreme temperatures as heat dome persists

Some 30 million people from Northern California, south through Arizona and east into Texas, are under excessive heat warnings

US Southwest swelters under extreme temperatures
A person walks along a park as temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) during the summer's first heat, in Sacramento, California, US, June 4, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 11:03 PM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 11:03 PM

