Climate change in focus as Australia's parliament opens

Australia's parliament sat on Tuesday in Canberra for the first time since Labor won office in an election that also saw the Greens party win record seats, reflecting Australians' concern about climate change amid worsening bushfires and floods.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government, which holds a majority in the lower house, will introduce 18 pieces of legislation, including a climate change bill to enshrine a 43% emissions reduction target by 2030, which was opposed by the former conservative Liberal government.

Labor needs the support of the Greens, which hold 12 seats in the Senate, plus at least one independent, to pass the legislation through the upper house.