1.5C for the planet, 1C for people: Scientists issue new climate warning

Given this prospect, leading climate scientist Johan Rockstrom, who co-authored the new study, said in an interview that it is valuable for policymakers and the public to know that the planet is already in highly risky territory.

"If we really care about people ... we must understand that there is so much scientific evidence today that the safe and just landing zone is actually already surpassed," he said.

Research led by the Earth Commission, a group of scientists working on sustainability, had earlier found that surpassing 1.5C of warming risks triggering tipping points for irreversible changes in earth systems such as ice sheets and coral reefs.

In the new study, they added a "justice" element to work out what level of warming brings severe and widespread impacts for humans such as death, displacement and chronic disease, as well as loss of incomes, food and water.

"We find that already 1C equals what we define as significant harm", with millions of people, communities, countries and regions affected permanently, said Rockstrom, the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

"That means that 1C becomes the just maximum level of global warming," he added.

That level was reached in 2015 - and with warming now likely to pass 1.5C and head towards the less ambitious Paris pact limit of "well below 2C" - Rockstrom said he was nervous the debate may switch to settling for 2C and delaying the current 2050 deadline to cut planet-heating emissions to net zero.