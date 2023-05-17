    বাংলা

    'More likely than not' world will soon see 1.5C of warming: WMO

    The WMO also finds a 98% chance that one of the next five years will be the hottest on record

    Reuters
    Published : 17 May 2023, 01:27 PM
    Updated : 17 May 2023, 01:27 PM

    For the first time ever, global temperatures are now more likely than not to breach 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7F) of warming within the next five years, the World Meteorological Organisation said on Wednesday.

    But that did not necessarily mean the world would cross the long-term warming threshold of 1.5C above preindustrial levels set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

    With a 66 percent chance of temporarily reaching 1.5C by 2027, "it's the first time in history that it's more likely than not that we will exceed 1.5C," said Adam Scaife, head of long-range prediction at Britain's Met Office Hadley Centre who worked on the WMO's latest Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update.

    Last year's report put the odds at about 50-50.

    Partially responsible for boosting the chance of hitting 1.5C is an El Niño weather pattern expected to develop in the coming months. During this natural phenomenon, warmer waters in the tropical Pacific heat the atmosphere above, spiking global temperatures.

    The El Niño "will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory", said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in a press statement.

    Still, the likelihood of temporarily exceeding 1.5C has increased over time. Between 2017 and 2021, for example, scientists estimated just a 10 percent chance of hitting 1.5C.

    Unlike the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's climate projections which are based on future greenhouse gas emissions, the WMO update provides more of a prediction-based long-range weather forecast.

    The WMO also found a 98 percent chance that one of the next five years will be the hottest on record, surpassing 2016 which saw global temperature impacted by about 1.3C (2.3F) of warming.

    RELATED STORIES
    World's largest refugee camp threatened by Bangladesh cyclone
    World's largest refugee camp threatened by storm
    The World Meteorological Organization warns of violent winds, floods and possible landslides in Bangladesh that could hit the world's biggest refugee camp
    A beekeeper and honey maker, removes wax cappings from a honeycomb in Abu Halan village in Najaf, Iraq, Apr 30 2023. The rising temperature, decrease in precipitation and frequency of dust storms have affected the environment that bees need to produce honey, lowering their productivity and the quality of the honey produced in Iraq.
    El Nino likely to return this year: WMO
    The El Nino weather pattern could contribute to rising global temperatures, the World Meteorological Organisation says
    A woman carries an infant as she queues in line for food, at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, Mar 15, 2021.
    Sustainable food - not more of it - needed as global hunger soars
    Globally, hunger is surging, with 258 million people in nearly 60 countries facing acute food insecurity last year
    The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US Jan 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS
    WHO declares end to COVID global health emergency
    This is a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people and disrupted the global economy

    Opinion

    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain