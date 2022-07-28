'I want to breed horses, not camels': Hungarian farmers battle 'historic' drought

Andras Eordogh admiringly watches his dozen foals as they frolic and kick up dust on his farm in the scorching summer heat and laments that he will have to sell most of them because of the changing climate in this rural southeast corner of Hungary.

The gently-spoken, 66-year-old horse breeder, who enjoys teaching local children to ride his foals, said a severe drought means he can no longer harvest enough fodder to feed the horses.

"I really wanted to keep them... but I have been farming here for nearly three decades and I cannot remember such a severe drought," said Eordogh, who owns 150 hectares where he breeds horses and cattle and grows grains and vegetables.