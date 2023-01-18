Netflix set for slowest revenue growth as ad plan struggles to gain traction

"When debt was cheap, you could go and borrow a lot of money and invest that in content," said Shahid Khan, partner and global head of media and entertainment at Arthur D Little.

"Given current interest rates, Netflix will have to be very selective about green-lighting content and how they would finance it."

For comparison, rival Walt Disney Co expects fiscal 2023 content spend in the low $30 billion range, while Paramount Global projects expenditure of below $10 billion. Disney does not break out content expenditure between streaming and its other divisions.

Netflix had suffered hefty subscriber losses in the first six months of 2022 due to the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a weakening economy, which forced the streaming pioneer to turn to advertising in a move it long resisted.

It returned to subscriber growth in the third quarter, but its stock, an investor favorite during its years of rapid growth, still ended the year with a drop of more than 50%.

The company's revenue is expected to have risen just 1.7% to $7.84 billion in the October-December quarter, according to Refinitiv. That would be the lowest since it went public in 2002.

"As overall streaming growth flattens out, most of the more mature streaming platforms have leveled off as well," MoffettNathanson said, adding that Netflix's reach fell by 200 basis points in the quarter.