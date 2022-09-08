Hugh Jackman reveals winning pitch to be dad in 'The Son'

"Every parent can relate to being terrified about what the hell to do," said Jackman, who has two children.

"Since this movie I have changed my approach. I share my vulnerabilities more with my 17- and 22-year-olds. I see their relief when I do," he said.

Thinking they are doing the best for their son, the mother and father make matters much worse for him, highlighting how many families are incapable of dealing with the growing scourge of mental health problems.

Research has shown how the COVID emergency has accelerated an already serious problem, with the prolonged lockdown weighing heavily on the stability of adolescents around the world.

One recent survey found more than a third of high school students surveyed in the United States experienced stress, anxiety or depression, and nearly a fifth said they seriously considered suicide during the pandemic.

"This mental health issue is a crisis everywhere in the world. No one is immune to it," said Jackman. "This is something that we need to talk about and come together on," he said.

"The Son" is one of 23 films competing for the main Golden Lion award which will be handed out on Sept. 10.