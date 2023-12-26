Kanye West's name written on Israeli missile, MMA fighter takes credit

An Israeli mixed martial artist has taken credit for inscribing the name of American rapper Kanye West, who has been vocal about his views on Israel, on a missile destined to be used in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Jiu-jitsu black belt Haim Gozali, also known as "Israeli Batman", mocked West by posting a photo of the missile bearing his name on social media, Hindustan Times reports.

‘Kanye West, you don’t like us Jewish. So we don't like you too!!' Gozali wrote.