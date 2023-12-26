Kanye West's name written on Israeli missile, MMA fighter takes credit

An Israeli mixed martial artist has taken credit for inscribing the name of American rapper Kanye West, who has been vocal about his views on Israel, on a missile destined to be used in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
Jiu-jitsu black belt Haim Gozali, also known as "Israeli Batman", mocked West by posting a photo of the missile bearing his name on social media, Hindustan Times reports.
‘Kanye West, you don’t like us Jewish. So we don't like you too!!' Gozali wrote.
The post was later removed for violating platform rules, and Gozali faced criticism for his actions.
Gozali has also targeted other critics of Israel, including MMA fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Khamzat Chimaev, by inscribing their names on missiles.
The provocative post appeared to be a response to West's past controversial antisemitic statements. However, it remains unclear whether Gozali personally wrote the names on the missiles or if someone in the Israeli Defense Forces was involved.