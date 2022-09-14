Key winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Succession"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Ted Lasso"

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

"The White Lotus"

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"