    Key winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards

    Media dynasty drama 'Succession' and feel-good comedy 'Ted Lasso' took the top trophies

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 06:49 AM

    The Emmy awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

    Following is a list of winners in key categories.

    BEST DRAMA SERIES

    "Succession"

    BEST COMEDY SERIES

    "Ted Lasso"

    BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

    "The White Lotus"

    BEST COMEDY ACTOR

    Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

    BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

    Jean Smart, "Hacks"

    BEST DRAMA ACTOR

    Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

    BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

    Zendaya, "Euphoria"

    BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

    Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

    BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

    Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

