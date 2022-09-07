Justin Bieber suspends tour dates to prioritise health

Pop Singer Justin Bieber said Tuesday he would take a break from his rescheduled Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health issues.

The musician posted the announcement on Instagram, saying that performing six live shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, "took a real toll."

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” Bieber said. Exhaustion "overtook" him, he said. After following up with his doctors, family and team, the singer said he decided to make his health a priority over his tour.