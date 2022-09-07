    বাংলা

    Justin Bieber suspends tour dates to prioritise health

    Performing six live shows following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, 'took a real toll', Justin Bieber says on Instagram

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Sept 2022, 07:14 AM
    Updated : 7 Sept 2022, 07:14 AM

    Pop Singer Justin Bieber said Tuesday he would take a break from his rescheduled Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health issues.

    The musician posted the announcement on Instagram, saying that performing six live shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, "took a real toll."

    "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” Bieber said. Exhaustion "overtook" him, he said. After following up with his doctors, family and team, the singer said he decided to make his health a priority over his tour.

    “I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better,” he said. “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.”

    He thanked fans for support and prayers and closed the announcement writing, “I love you all passionately!”

    Already postponed earlier this year due to Bieber and members of his team testing positive for COVID-19, the world tour finally launched in March.

    He had 70 shows set to run until March 2023 in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

    Bieber did not say when he might return to the stage, and his publicists did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    In June, the Canadian singer disclosed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralysed, forcing him to cancel performances in order to recover. He posted a video on Instagram explaining to viewers that he could not smile on one side of his face, but assured fans that he just needed time to recover.

    At 13 years old, Bieber became a global pop star with songs like "Baby" gaining him instant fame.

    RELATED STORIES
    Gulf states demand Netflix pull content deemed offensive
    Gulf states demand Netflix pull 'offensive' content
    Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait demanded Netflix remove content deemed offensive to 'Islamic and societal values', without specifying what content they were talking about
    'It is very nice to be back in the UK,' royal Meghan tells a summit
    'It is very nice to be back in the UK': Meghan
    The Duchess of Sussex delivered her first speech in Britain since she and husband Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties
    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tops dismal US box office after nine months away
    Spider-Man movie tops US box office 9 months away
    Without any major releases on the calendar, Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which debuted in December of 2021 — managed to return to the No 1 spot in North America over Labour Day weekend
    'Squid Game' grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle
    'Squid Game' grabs early Emmy awards
    'Squid Game' will compete for the top drama honour, the first non-English language series to secure the nomination, against rivals such as 'Stranger Things'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher