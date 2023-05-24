India's Sunny Leone on Cannes premiere: Can't take this one away from me

Sunny Leone knows the significance of being in a film that premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, and it's an experience no one can take from her, the film star said on Wednesday, ahead of the sold-out midnight screening of the Indian movie "Kennedy."

Once one of the top adult film stars in the United States, Leone was on India's version of the reality television show "Big Brother" before she moved into film, a background that led to perceptions of her that she has had to fight against.

"At the end of the day, you're human and it's not a great feeling. But I understand their point of view as well. I come with a certain amount of baggage and it's hard to change people's perceptions," she said in an interview with Reuters.