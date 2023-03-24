Starry 'Dungeons & Dragons' film brings fantasy game to big screen

"I didn't really know anything about it but my nephew is... a D&D player...I watched he and his pals play and was really blown over by how much joy there was in it and how much improvisation, it was just like an imagination gym basically," Pine told Reuters on the red carpet.

"Hopefully what people get out of our film is that it's a fun world with interesting characters that requires creativity and imagination and it's just a wonderful way to spend time."

Packed with striking visual effects and stunning backdrops, the film is not just for fans of the game, its directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley say.

"There's so much in this game, there's so much potential that the movie just really skims the surface of all the potential," Goldstein said.