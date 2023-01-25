Angela Bassett becomes Marvel's first actor nominated for an Oscar

Angela Bassett made history on Tuesday as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe star to be nominated for an acting Oscar for her “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” role as Queen Ramonda.

After being nominated in the best supporting actress category, Bassett paid tribute to the character she portrayed.

“Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning,” Bassett said in a statement.

Bassett is a favorite to win at the Oscar ceremony on Mar 12, having already secured a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award for the role. The film secured four other nominations, including for visual effects and costume design.