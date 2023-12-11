Cate Blanchett calls for focus on education, refugee experience at forum

Education for refugees, supporting host countries and hearing personal accounts of those forced to flee their homes should be the focus of the second Global Refugee Forum this week, says UNHCR goodwill ambassador Cate Blanchett.

Politicians, diplomats, charities, businesses and refugees meet in Geneva Dec 13-15 for what the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) calls the world’s largest international gathering on refugees. It is held every four years.

Joining them will be Blanchett, who travelled to Jordan, Niger and South Sudan this year as part of her humanitarian role.

“It's important to focus on the education quadrant and really supporting host communities," Blanchett told Reuters.

“The other thing is that the (United Nations') Sustainable Development Goals have been acknowledged that they will fail unless refugees are at the heart of (them) so I think it will be really important for people to hear the voices of refugees themselves about what they need and how they can be part of the solutions."