Amazon aims to give 'Warhammer 40,000' new powers with Henry Cavill

Cavill's involvement was fuelling investor and audience interest, with media reportssaying the avid Warhammer fan could star in the new project and be involved as executive producer, potentially expanding the fanbase of the miniature game.

The 39-year-old British actor did not give details about the extent of his involvement.

On Thursday, the actor had confirmed he would not return as "Superman" in the DC universe and had in October announced his exit as "Geralt of Rivia" on Netflix's "The Witcher", which also spans a book-to-game universe.

A self-proclaimed "geek", Cavill has in several interviews shared his love for video games and Warhammer itself, and has made no secret of how he relentlessly pursued makers of "The Witcher" to cast him on the show.

He surprised fans at the beginning of the pandemic and posted a picture on social media platform Instagram of his "almost life-long" hobby, painting a miniature from Games Workshop.