    বাংলা

    Assassin and mother: Korean thriller explores extreme work-life balance

    The main character is a skilled contract assassin in the Netflix movie, but balancing work and home life becomes an increasing challenge with her daughter growing up fast

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 03:35 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 03:35 AM

    South Korean star Jeon Do-yeon drew on her own insecurities as a parent to play a single mother and professional killer in the upcoming action thriller "Kill Boksoon", she said ahead of the movie's premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

    Jeon plays Boksoon, a highly skilled contract assassin in the Netflix movie. She has managed to keep her profession a secret, but with her teenage daughter growing up fast, balancing work and home life becomes an increasing challenge.

    Distracted and caught in a double life, the once razor-sharp Boksoon's career starts to show signs of strain and she is forced to reassess her priorities.

    "I relate to the character a lot," Do-yeon said on Saturday.

    "As a mother and raising a whole person, a human being, it's very tough because you yourself are unstable, insecure, and there's so much that you just don't know," she said.

    At one point, her character says killing is simple compared to raising a child.

    "Being a mother really makes you see your shortcomings," Do-yeon added.

    "Kill Boksoon" was written and directed by filmmaker Byun Sung-hyun, 42.

    "What I wanted to show through our film is how a woman who plays the two very contradictory roles of killer and mother grows to learn how she should live her life from her daughter," Byun said.

    "Kill Boksoon", which is screening in the sidebar Berlinale Special section at the Berlin Film Festival, is due to be released by Netflix on Mar 31.

    RELATED STORIES
    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Marvin Gaye – Got to Give It Up
    Song of the Day: Marvin Gaye – Got to Give It Up
    The disco jam about losing your inhibitions on the dance floor is a reminder to take a chance and put yourself out there
    New Orleans musician John Boutté.
    Song of the Day: John Boutte – At the Foot of Canal Street
    The stirring ode to New Orleans pays loving tribute to the city’s culture, vibrancy, and resilience
    Cropped posters of the film "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
    New 'Ant-Man' technology transports moviegoers to vivid world
    Disney artists assembled new environments, creatures, buildings and an entire internal history and logic to make the Quantum realm come to life
    Nini Lee, a South Korean fan of the K-pop boy band BTS poses for photographs with a BTS photo during an interview with media at a cafe featuring BTS goods in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2022.
    BTS agency's plan to buy big slice of rival stokes concern: activist fund
    Concert tickets or album prices might be raised and the impact of the acquisition on the diversity of the K-pop industry is also a 'question worth asking', the activist fund says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher