Assassin and mother: Korean thriller explores extreme work-life balance

South Korean star Jeon Do-yeon drew on her own insecurities as a parent to play a single mother and professional killer in the upcoming action thriller "Kill Boksoon", she said ahead of the movie's premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Jeon plays Boksoon, a highly skilled contract assassin in the Netflix movie. She has managed to keep her profession a secret, but with her teenage daughter growing up fast, balancing work and home life becomes an increasing challenge.

Distracted and caught in a double life, the once razor-sharp Boksoon's career starts to show signs of strain and she is forced to reassess her priorities.