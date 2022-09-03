Nirvana wins dismissal of 'Nevermind' naked baby's lawsuit

He nevertheless claimed in his lawsuit, which began in August 2021, that he met the statute of limitations because his injuries including emotional distress, lost earning capacity and "loss of enjoyment of life" continued into adulthood.

The judge rejected that argument, saying it would effectively permit Elden to sue Nirvana indefinitely.

"In sum, plaintiff fails to allege that he knew of a violation that occurred while he was a minor or an injury that forms the basis of the claim within ten years of filing this action," Olguin wrote.

Elden had filed three versions of his complaint, and Olguin's dismissal prevents him from filing a fourth.

A lawyer for Elden did not immediately respond on Saturday to requests for comment. Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to similar requests.

"Nevermind" features the song "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Sales topped 30 million.