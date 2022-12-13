Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez in defamation suit

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has accused fellow artiste Jacqueline Fernandez of making statements to ‘destroy her career’ in a defamation case filed with a New Delhi court, according to the Indian media.



Fatehi and Fernandez have both been questioned in a money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.



Fatehi’s plea alleged that Fernandez ‘made defamatory imputations’ due to ‘malicious reasons’ with an intent to ‘destroy her career to further her own interests’, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

Fatehi’s plea stated that Fernandez had made a written statement to the appellate tribunal that she was “falsely” implicated by the Enforcement Directorate while “celebrities such as Fatehi who had received gifts from Chandrashekar had been made witnesses”.