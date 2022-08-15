'Bullet Train' repeats no 1, 'Top Gun' returns to second place as box office nearly grinds to halt

And the glacial drip, drip, drip of ticket sales is only going to worsen as the box office heads for a near desolate stretch with hardly any new offerings from major studios on the horizon. While movie theater owners brace for the downtrend, they are bowing at the altar of Harry Styles in hopes the pop heartthrob will inspire audiences to return to theaters in droves for director Olivia Wilde's mind-bender "Don't Worry Darling," which doesn't open until Sept 23. Until then, exhibitors will have to make do with smaller thrillers and dramas like Idris Elba's "Beast," which is coming on Aug 19; "Three Thousand Years of Longing," a fantasy romance with Tilda Swinton and Elba (again) on Aug 26; and the Viola Davis-led historical epic "The Woman King" on Sept 16.

In eighth place, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" beat expectations with $3.2 million from 1,290 locations. After kicking off last weekend in limited release, the movie has grossed $3.5 million to date and plans to expand to 2,000+ theaters next weekend. But otherwise, audiences wanted little to do with "Fall" and Diane Keaton's body-swap comedy "Mack & Rita," the other movie that debuted over the weekend.

"Fall" just barely landed in 10th place with $2.5 million from 1,548 venues. The movie, centering on two best friends who climb 2,000 feet to the top of an abandoned radio tower and find themselves stranded with no way down, was relatively low risk for Lionsgate as it cost only $3 million to produce and less than $4 million to promote. It won't take much coinage to turn a profit, and home entertainment will be helpful with that mission.