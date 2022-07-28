Katie Holmes on writing, directing and acting in new film: 'It feels very satisfying'

The film, which was shot as the first COVID-19 vaccines were released, centres around two strangers who end up spending a week together in an upstate New York rental home after it was double booked. The pair start as frenemies, but quickly bond.

The triple threat said seeing her name in the credits of the film was very satisfying.

"It feels very satisfying. It's my second film that I directed and I feel like I learn every single time. And with this, I have a special sense of pride because it's all of our films and there was so much collaboration," said Holmes.

Actor Jim Sturgess co-stars and explained how he benefited from Holmes wearing multiple hats.