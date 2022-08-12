Officials allege breach of Wildlife Act in ‘Hawa’ movie

Officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Unit or WCCU have alleged a breach of the law in the movie ‘Hawa’ .

A team of four from the unit watched the movie on Thursday after wildlife conservationists raised allegations that the Wildlife Act has been breached in it.

The maker of the film has been refuting the allegations.

Animal rights activists pointed out the caging of a Shalik, or common myna, the killing of the bird for a meal, as well as the catching of a Shapla Pata fish, or stingray, as violations of the act after the movie was released on Jul 29 and became a hit.