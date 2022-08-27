'House of the Dragon' renewed for second season after first episode is a hit

"House of the Dragon", the highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel, has been renewed for a second season after its first episode proved a hit.

Based on George RR Martin’s “Fire & Blood”, the drama is set 200 years before the events that played out in "Game of Thrones" and focuses on how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

It begins with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) deliberating who should be his next heir - his brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy).