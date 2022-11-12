Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Netflix Inc said on Thursday that comedian Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on the streaming platform.

Netflix plans to roll out more livestreaming options soon, starting with unscripted series and stand-up specials. Rock’s live performance is the first one that the entertainment service has unveiled.

This will be Rock's second Netflix stand-up special following “Chris Rock: Tamborine” in 2018. The Emmy Award-winning comedian also appeared in the "Netflix Is a Joke" comedy festival in early 2022 with Dave Chappelle.