    Netflix series 'The Crown' briefly pauses production after Queen Elizabeth's death

    Netflix said production was suspended 'as a mark or respect' for the monarch, who died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne

    Published : 10 Sept 2022, 03:53 AM
    Netflix Inc's Emmy-winning drama "The Crown" paused filming of its sixth and final season on Friday following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, a central figure on the show.

    The streaming service said production was suspended "as a mark or respect" for the monarch, who died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. Filming also will be stopped on the day of the queen's funeral, Netflix said.

    Claire Foy won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for playing Queen Elizabeth as a young woman who suddenly became queen at age 25.

    Olivia Colman took on the role in the third and fourth seasons, and Imelda Staunton will play Elizabeth in the fifth installment, which is set to debut on Netflix in November.

    The coming season is expected to cover events in the early and mid-1990s including the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

