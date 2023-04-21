    বাংলা

    By royal appointment: Prince William takes booking for restaurant

    The royals also helped out preparing dishes in the Indian restaurant's kitchen

    Published : 21 April 2023, 06:12 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 06:12 AM

    Britain's Prince William helped out an Indian restaurant during a royal visit on Thursday by taking a phone reservation from an unsuspecting customer.

    The heir to the British throne and his wife Kate were visiting the family-run restaurant Indian Streatery during their trip to Birmingham in central England, when he took the call from someone seeking a booking for two people.

    After checking with the owners as to the restaurant's location, he then had a discussion with the caller about when a table was free and whether they would have time to eat before catching their train.

    "What name is it under?" the prince said as he concluded the conversation, without revealing his own name to the caller. "See you at quarter past two."

    William's office later said on Twitter: "Hope we told this customer to come to the right place...!"

    As well as taking the booking, the royals also helped out preparing dishes in the restaurant's kitchen before continuing their visit in the city with a game of darts at an underground bar.

