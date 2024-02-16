Cillian Murphy shoulders a society's shame in Berlinale opener

Hauling coals against a leaden sky, Cillian Murphy opened the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday with "Small Things Like These", in which the "Oppenheimer" star portrays a man sagging under the twin burdens of a traumatic childhood and an oppressive present.

Set in Catholic Ireland in the 1980s and based on Claire Keegan's novel of the same name, the film casts Murphy as a coal merchant father consumed by guilt and indecision over whether to save a girl locked up in a "Magdalene laundry" run by nuns.