'Dollar crunch' bars Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka

The government has once again barred entry to Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, who was booked to perform at an event in Dhaka next month, in light of an ongoing foreign currency crunch.

The actress was scheduled to grace the stage at the 'Global Achievers Awards 2022', organised by Women Leadership Corporation, on Nov 18.

But on Monday, the Ministry of Culture rejected the organisers' application to bring Fatehi to the event to avoid putting any additional strain on the forex reserves, according to the ministry's spokesman Faisal Hasan.