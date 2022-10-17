    বাংলা

    'Dollar crunch' bars Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka

    The actress was scheduled to perform at the 'Global Achievers Awards 2022' on Nov 18

    Glitz Correspondent
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 10:47 AM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 10:47 AM

    The government has once again barred entry to Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, who was booked to perform at an event in Dhaka next month, in light of an ongoing foreign currency crunch.

    The actress was scheduled to grace the stage at the 'Global Achievers Awards 2022', organised by Women Leadership Corporation, on Nov 18.

    But on Monday, the Ministry of Culture rejected the organisers' application to bring Fatehi to the event to avoid putting any additional strain on the forex reserves, according to the ministry's spokesman Faisal Hasan.

    Born in Canada to Moroccan parents, Fatehi rose to stardom with her scintillating dance moves in several super-hit 'item numbers' since debuting in Bollywood five years ago. She also features in the official anthem of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

    Fatehi was previously denied permission to perform at an event organised by Mirror Group in September, with the government once again citing a 'dollar crisis'. Mirror Group later announced that the event had been postponed to February.

    In the meantime, Shajahan Bhuiyan, chairman of Mirror Group, sent a legal notice to Fatehi after she agreed to come to Dhaka for the Women's Leadership Corporation event.

    However on Sunday, Maria Mrittika Swarna, founder of Women Leadership Corporation, and Shahjahan held a press conference to announce that they had resolved a 'misunderstanding' about the dancer's visit to Bangladesh.

    Fatehi was set to put on a 40-minute performance on Nov 18, according to the organisers.

    Fatehi herself expressed excitement at the prospect of performing at the event as she greeted Bangladeshi fans in a video message on social media.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ekushey Padak-winning actor Masum Aziz dies at 70
    Actor Masum Aziz dies at 70
    The Ekushey Padak-winning actor played over 400 dramas and films in his long acting career
    BTS pose on the red carpet as they attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, Apr 3, 2022.
    K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty
    K-pop boyband's oldest member Jin will be in the service for nearly two years after he turns 30 in December
    Representational photo
    Netflix ad-supported plan to launch in November at $7 a month
    Netflix, known for hits such as 'Stranger Things', reported 220.7 million paying subscribers as of June, down nearly 1.2 million from the start of the year
    A smartphone with displayed "Disney" logo is seen on the keyboard in this illustration taken Mar 24, 2020.
    Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates
    Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, stories have been intertwined and a significant delay from one film often impacts the slate for others

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher