‘Street Fighter’ tops crowded box office as ‘You Can See Everything’ takes second place

The poster for the 2026 action film “Street Fighter”, directed by Kitao Sakurai and starring Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji. Photo: Paramount Pictures

The poster for the 2026 action film “Street Fighter”, directed by Kitao Sakurai and starring Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji. Photo: Paramount Pictures

“Street Fighter” has topped the North American box office on its opening day, earning $13 million from 3,575 theatres, according to Variety.

Paramount’s film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, stars Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji as estranged fighters entering a 1990s tournament.

Based on Capcom’s video game, it is projected to earn $31 million over the weekend.

Variety said the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme earned $100 million worldwide, while the 2009 sequel “Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li” grossed $12.8 million against a $50 million budget.

A24’s documentary “You Can See Everything”, about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, ranked second with $5.54 million on Friday.

Variety said it is projected to earn $12.45 million over the weekend, exceeding initial estimates.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim spent more than three years making the film, which follows Holmes before her prison sentence for fraud.

The Jane Austen adaptation “Sense and Sensibility” ranked third with $3.3 million and is targeting a $6.7 million weekend. Georgia Oakley’s remake stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles as the Dashwood sisters.

Disney’s “Whalefall” took fourth place with $3 million and is projected to reach $7 million by Sunday, according to Variety. The thriller follows a diver swallowed by a sperm whale with an hour of oxygen left.

Universal’s horror film “Other Mommy” rounded out the top five with $2.5 million on Friday. Based on Josh Malerman’s novel, it follows a paranormal entity that takes the form of a young girl’s mother. Variety projects its cumulative gross will reach $44.35 million.

The weekend rankings reflect a crowded release slate, with several new films competing for North American audiences.