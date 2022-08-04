Joaquin Phoenix to return to big screen as Joker in 2024 sequel

A motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker," based on one of the world's best known comic book villains, is set for release in theatres on Oct 4, 2024, a spokesperson for film distributor Warner Bros said on Wednesday.

"Joker: Folie a Deux," will star Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the title character, which earned him the Academy Award as best actor in the original 2019 film depicting an origin story for the arch enemy of DC Comics' superhero Batman, according to the studio spokesperson.

The 2019 film, which was Oscar-nominated in the best film category and won for best original score as well as for best lead actor, was directed and produced by Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the script with Scott Silver.