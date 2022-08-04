    বাংলা

    Joaquin Phoenix to return to big screen as Joker in 2024 sequel

    A motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller ‘Joker,’ is set for release in theatres on Oct 4, 2024

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2022, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 06:57 AM

    A motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker," based on one of the world's best known comic book villains, is set for release in theatres on Oct 4, 2024, a spokesperson for film distributor Warner Bros said on Wednesday.

    "Joker: Folie a Deux," will star Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the title character, which earned him the Academy Award as best actor in the original 2019 film depicting an origin story for the arch enemy of DC Comics' superhero Batman, according to the studio spokesperson.

    The 2019 film, which was Oscar-nominated in the best film category and won for best original score as well as for best lead actor, was directed and produced by Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the script with Scott Silver.

    The story charted the psychological descent of the film's protagonist, a failed party clown and wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, and the social forces that transformed him from a dejected loner into a cold-blooded killer who inspires a wave of violence in the fictional metropolis of Gotham City.

    No further details about the sequel were immediately made available by Warner Bros. But Hollywood trade publication Variety has reported that the new production will be a musical with Lady Gaga expected to play Joker's co-conspirator, Harley Quinn.

    Phoenix, 47, known for playing brooding or emotionally troubled characters, was widely acclaimed for one many critics hailed as one of the most chilling and disturbing performances in modern film.

    He was the second performer to earn an Academy Award for playing the Joker, following in the footsteps of Heath Ledger, who posthumously won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his 2008 rendition of the character in "The Dark Knight."

    RELATED STORIES
    Brad Pitt action movie 'Bullet Train' speeds into theatres
    Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' speeds into theatres
    Pitt plays hitman Ladybug who finds himself battling a range of dangerous opponents, all with missions connected to his, on board a bullet train
    Inspired by ABBA, digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut
    Digital popstar Polar aims for real-world debut
    The creation of TheSoul Publishing, Polar currently exists only in virtual world environments and on social media
    K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service
    BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service
    South Korea's defence minister makes the statement as the country debates shortening mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years
    Box office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million
    'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts with soft $23m
    It is a mediocre start given the film's $90 million price tag

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher