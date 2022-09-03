Timothée Chalamet sinks his teeth into Venice cannibal flick

Chalamet said he hoped the audience would look beyond the gore and see the humanity at the heart of the story.

"I hope it doesn't get misconstrued as a horror film or a cannibal film, or a film that is fake edgy that is trying to shock you," he said.

"It is about so much more than that. It is about the human experience. It is about being alive at a time when there wasn't the Internet and being totally disenfranchised and finding love that makes you feel seen."

Before finding Chalamet, the film follows Russell as she seeks out her long-lost mother and, for the first time, confronts a world of fellow "eaters", including Sully, played by Mark Rylance, with whom she shares an appalling meal.

Although the feral eating scenes are likely to shock many cinema-goers, Russell said they were not hard to act out.