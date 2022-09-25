Mourinho's got rapping talent in Stormzy's new song

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has come up with some memorable quotes in his career but he probably never thought his words would one day turn into lyrics for a British rapper.

Stormzy released his new song 'Mel Made Me Do It' on Friday, which includes what the Portuguese coach said in 2014 when his Chelsea side lost 1-0 at Aston Villa after Mourinho and two of his players were sent off.

"I prefer really not to ... not to speak, If I speak I am in, in big trouble," Mourinho is heard saying after Stormzy says "I prefer not to speak like I'm Jose."