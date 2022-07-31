Netflix's 'Gray Man' marketing blitz: emojis, TV ads and a tram

Co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings said the company is working to improve on all fronts, including marketing. Netflix remains the world's largest streaming service with nearly 221 million subscribers.

"The Gray Man" was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers behind "Avengers: Endgame" and other blockbusters from Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios, which typically spends $150 million or more to market action movies. The Russos told Netflix they wanted the company to make a big splash with "The Gray Man."

"We tend to make movies of a certain scale that require a larger platform for release, a larger media push. And they were game for it," Joe Russo said.

More than 100 "Gray Man" TV ads ran globally during live sporting events from the Monaco Grand Prix to the NBA Finals and shows such as "Big Brother" and "The Bachelorette."

Three-dimensional billboards, which made explosions seemingly blast off the screen, lit up New York's Time Square and cities around the world including Seoul, Krakow, Tokyo and Las Vegas.

"We are trying to ensure that we're creating bespoke campaigns that connect with the audiences for that particular movie or show," Lee said.

On social media, custom emojis of Sierra Six (Gosling) and nemesis Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) were created for Twitter. The Russos chatted with influencers on TikTok, attracting more than 1.1 million views.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the annual celebration of pop culture, Netflix set up a crashed tram car for an interactive "Gray Man" experience. Visitors worked to escape the car and sprint across the tram's roof. They left with a video of their heroics for easy sharing on social media.

"The Gray Man" logged 88.6 million viewing hours over the past weekend, ranking as the fifth-highest film debut ever on the streaming service. It was the weekend's most-watched Netflix movie in 84 countries. The company ordered a sequel and a spinoff.