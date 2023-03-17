‘Shazam!' sequel pits superhero foster kids against formidable foes

Helen Mirren, the Oscar winning actor for "The Queen," wasn’t exactly a fan of superhero films, but then she saw "Shazam!" and felt a connection.

“I loved the first “Shazam!” movie and it was one of the few superhero-ey type movies that I'd seen, and I loved it," Mirren said. "It was funny, it was charming, but it had this real heart to it."

So when she was offered a role as the bold antagonist Hespera in the sequel "Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” Mirren was more than happy to sign up.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” the 12th installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), arrives in movie theatres on Friday, and brings back actor Zachary Levi in the role of Shazam, the adult superhero alter ego of foster youth, Billy Batson.