Ava DuVernay wants 'Origin' to create more conversation about caste

For Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, creating the biographical film “Origin” was an emotional quest that helped her connect with Isabel Wilkerson, the author of the book on which it was based.

“I made this film from a place of great joy and connection, Isabel was writing her book from a place of deep loss and connection, and what they both have in common was that it was a very emotional journey for both of us,” DuVernay told Reuters.

Wilkerson’s 2020 book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents”, defines racism in the United States as an aspect of a larger racial caste system. Wilkerson describes caste an artificial hierarchy that divides society into social classes.

Drawing from Wilkerson’s non-fiction book, DuVernay’s narrative feature explores how the experiences of people of colour in America connect to caste systems in India and the Holocaust in Germany.