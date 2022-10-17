    বাংলা

    K-pop stars BTS to serve military duty

    K-pop boyband's oldest member Jin will be in the service for nearly two years after he turns 30 in December

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 08:21 AM

    K-pop boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday.

    Jin, 29, has put off his service for as long as he can and faces the imminent prospect of a full stint - meaning nearly two years out of the public eye - when he turns 30 in December.

    Since their 2013 debut, BTS have became a worldwide sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.

    "Jin will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration's relevant procedures for enlistment," the seven-member band's management group HYBE said in a regulatory filing.

    All other members will also serve the mandatory military duty according to their respective plans, it added.

    "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," HYBE-owned Bighit Music, which manages BTS, said in a separate statement.

    All able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea. Some categories, however, have won exemptions, or served shorter terms, including Olympics and Asian Games medal winners and classical musicians and dancers who win top prizes at certain competitions. Some lawmakers had called for BTS to be exempted.

    BTS announced a break in June from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, raising questions about the band's future.

    They reunited to perform a free concert on Saturday in the city of Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the port city.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representational photo
    Netflix ad-supported plan to launch in November at $7 a month
    Netflix, known for hits such as 'Stranger Things', reported 220.7 million paying subscribers as of June, down nearly 1.2 million from the start of the year
    A smartphone with displayed "Disney" logo is seen on the keyboard in this illustration taken Mar 24, 2020.
    Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates
    Throughout the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, stories have been intertwined and a significant delay from one film often impacts the slate for others
    Cast member Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of "Causeway" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada Sept 10, 2022.
    Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'
    Jennifer Lawrence says she loves Marvel movies or superhero movies 'as much as the next person', but there was something very refreshing about 'Causeway'
    Cast members Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of the film "Amsterdam", in London, Britain Sept 21, 2022.
    Real-life drama inspired post-World War One movie 'Amsterdam'
    The film from Oscar-nominated director David O Russell is inspired by the story of a little-known plot to overthrow US President Franklin D Roosevelt in the 1930s

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher