Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood actors before labour talks

"With that type of content, they could use you for part of it, and then create the rest of the character, and then we're not on set anymore and nobody gets paid," Morrill said at a multi-union rally in Los Angeles.

Producer, writer and former "Family Ties" actor Justine Bateman, holds a degree in computer science and has been sounding the alarm about AI. She said companies could allow fans to make their own "Star Wars" movie, and add themselves for an extra fee.

Or, a studio could take footage from a popular 1980s TV show such as "Family Ties" and make a new season with AI.

YOUNGER YOU

Some actors have signed off on specific uses of AI.

The upcoming "Indiana Jones" movie features scenes where 80-year-old star Harrison Ford appears 40 years younger. He said Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Lucasfilm used images of his face that were shot during "Indiana Jones" films in the 1980s.

"It's fantastic," Ford raved about his youthful on-screen appearance in an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert.

James Earl Jones, now 92, agreed to allow AI to replicate the menacing voice he gave to Darth Vader, according to Vanity Fair, so the character could live on. AI helped Disney put the late Carrie Fisher in 2019 film "The Rise of Skywalker," with the blessing of her daughter.

SAG-AFTRA's Crabtree-Ireland said actors have varying comfort levels with how AI is used, which is why the union will advocate for informed consent in talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group that represents Disney, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and other studios.

A representative for the AMPTP had no comment on its position on use of AI with actors.

In negotiations with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the AMPTP proposed discussing the topic once a year, which the Guild viewed as an attempt to avoid the issue. The WGA has been on strike over AI and compensation since May 2.

If SAG-AFTRA cannot reach a deal on AI and other issues, actors also could go on strike, which would pile more pressure on the studios. Ahead of negotiations, SAG-AFTRA leaders have asked members to provide authorization to call a strike if needed. Voting on a strike authorization ends Monday.

Both unions want safeguards in place before AI becomes widely used.

Bateman, a former SAG board member, derides AI as "automatic imitation" that could lead to a future filled with rehashed entertainment from the past.

"I don't want to live in that world," Bateman said. "What's the next genre in film? What's the next genre in music? You're never going to see anything like that if we're all using AI."