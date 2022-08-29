    বাংলা

    Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards

    Actor Johnny Depp appeared as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd at the awards ceremony on Sunday

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2022, 07:05 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2022, 07:05 AM

    Actor Johnny Depp, who is trying to rebuild his career after an ugly defamation fight with his ex-wife Amber Heard, appeared as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday.

    Depp's face was digitally imposed inside the helmet of an space man, the inspiration for the VMAs Moon Person statue, and he delivered brief jokes throughout the live ceremony.

    "I needed the work," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star joked at the start of the show.

    Later in the ceremony, Depp said he was available for "birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need."

    In June, Depp won a near-total victory in his legal battle with Heard, who had accused him of physical abuse. Depp denied hitting her or any other woman.

    Two years earlier, Depp lost a libel suit in Britain against the Sun tabloid, which called him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled that Depp had repeatedly assaulted Heard. He was soon dropped from "Harry Potter" spinoff franchise "Fantastic Beasts" and largely shunned by Hollywood.

    Since his US court victory, Depp has performed music on tour with Jeff Beck and is set to direct "Modigliani," a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

    The actor also is set to play King Louis XV in French film "Jeanne du Barry."

    RELATED STORIES
    'The Invitation' tops US box office with $7m in catastrophically slow weekend
    'The Invitation' tops US box office with $7m
    Two other films -- director George Miller's R-rated dark fantasy 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' and the John Boyega-led heist drama 'Breaking' -- also opened in cinemas to middling results
    Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album
    Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award
    The singer thanked her fans, saying without them it would have been impossible to make the 10-minute song "All Too Well", for which she won the award
    'House of the Dragon' renewed for second season after first episode is a hit
    'House of the Dragon' renewed for second season
    Almost 10 million people tuned in across all platforms for the premiere of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel, the largest audience for any new HBO original series
    Turkish pop star's arrest over religious schools quip stirs fierce criticism
    Turkish pop star's arrest stirs fierce criticism
    Gulsen was jailed after a video of a remark she made about religious schools was broadcast by a pro-government media outlet

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher