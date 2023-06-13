Jennifer Lawrence says comedy 'No Hard Feelings' lured her back to acting

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence credits her new R-rated comedy "No Hard Feelings" for making her want to get back to work.

Lawrence, 32, who took a two-year break from acting between 2019 and 2021 and had a son in early 2022, found the script too good to pass up.

"I didn't want to tackle any genre. I didn't want to work when I got this script, and I read it and it was the funniest script I'd ever read in my life," she said at the film's premiere in London on Monday.