K-pop monopoly? BTS agency's plan to buy big slice of rival stokes concern, says activist fund

As the company behind K-pop royalty BTS seeks to build a big stake in a prominent rival for close to $900 million, a vocal activist fund is playing a leading role in the target's all-out efforts to stay independent.

The fund, Align Partners, is fronting a media campaign against plans by HYBE, home to acts like girl band NewJeans as well as BTS, to rack up a 40% slice of SM Entertainment on the grounds of monopoly and transparency.

Align Partners' stake in SM, a pioneer in K-pop behind acts like Girls' Generation and Red Velvet, is just 1% - but still worth tens of millions of dollars. Together, the fund's chief executive said, HYBE and SM will be a dominant force in South Korea's music business, now growing rapidly around the world.