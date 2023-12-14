Hero Alom to withdraw candidacy for national polls

Social media personality Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, has decided to drop out of the electoral race for Bogura-4 days after winning back his right to stand in the general election.

After his candidacy was initially rejected by the Election Commission, Alom vowed to overcome all obstacles to put his name on the ballot.

Alom, a Bangladesh Congress nominee, announced his decision to pull out of the election race in a Facebook post on Wednesday.