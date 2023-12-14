Hero Alom to withdraw candidacy for national polls

Social media personality Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, has decided to drop out of the electoral race for Bogura-4 days after winning back his right to stand in the general election.
After his candidacy was initially rejected by the Election Commission, Alom vowed to overcome all obstacles to put his name on the ballot.
Alom, a Bangladesh Congress nominee, announced his decision to pull out of the election race in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Alom said he would withdraw his candidacy when the window for doing so opens on Dec 17, adding that he would shed light on the reasons behind his decision later.
Alom's nomination was scrapped by election officials during the screening process as he had not filled out the form properly.
Despite being a candidate of the Bangladesh Congress Party, Alom filled out his nomination papers as an independent. In the section for the political party, he wrote 'not applicable', and instead of submitting the original copy of the party nomination, he provided a photocopy.
Additionally, he failed to provide a list of signatures from one percent of the constituency's registered voters, which is a requirement to qualify as an independent candidate, according to officials. Moreover, his nomination papers allegedly lacked a wealth statement backed by an affidavit.
On Dec 3, the returning officer and deputy commissioner cancelled the nomination for Hero Alom as he failed to fill out the form properly.
The YouTuber appealed against the decision on Dec 6, and was confident that it would be overturned.
After his candidacy was restored. Alom thanked the EC and set his sights on the election, expressing optimism about his chances of winning if the polls were "free and fair".