November 20, 2024

Liam Payne's funeral to take place on Wednesday, British media reports

According to the media reports, the funeral will be a private ceremony for family and close friends

Liam Payne's funeral to take place on Wednesday
Flowers and tributes to remember former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who was found dead after he fell from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, are seen in a park in his home town of Wolverhampton, Britain, Nov 13, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters

Published : 20 Nov 2024, 01:46 AM

Updated : 20 Nov 2024, 01:46 AM

