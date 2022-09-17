'Squid Game' director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for 2nd season

The director of Netflix's huge hit series "Squid Game" said on Friday that he was in a dilemma over whether and how to revive dead characters as he prepared for a second season after making history at the Emmys last week.

"Squid Game" became Netflix Inc's most-watched series ever after its release last September, creating countless online memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarting sales of green tracksuits.

The nine-episode survival drama offers a fable of deeply unequal capitalist society, with cash-strapped contestants playing childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money.