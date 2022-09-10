Heavy hitters back in the running for TV's Emmy awards

Voters also could opt to honour the final seasons of "Ozark" or "Better Call Saul," said Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez.

Winners will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony broadcast live from Los Angeles on Comcast Corp's NBC network and streaming on Peacock. Comedian and longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member Keenan Thompson will host.

Feel-good, fish-out-of-water story "Ted Lasso" may repeat as best comedy, though Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" could pull off a victory, awards watchers said.

The show - starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as true crime podcasters - likely benefited from the airing of its second season during the Emmy voting period, Beachum said. A similar move helped boost "Lasso" last year, he said.

"Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis will face off with Glover for "Atlanta," Bill Hader for "Barry" and both Short and Martin from "Only Murders" for the lead comedy actor accolade.

Like many of this year's races, the winner in that contest is tough to call, Gomez said.