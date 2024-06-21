Rapper Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication

After his arrest, Scott wrote "Lol" on social media and later said would continue his ongoing concert tour

The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the TV series "The Idol" Out of Competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 22, 2023. Travis Scott poses. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

Grammy-nominated hip hop star Travis Scott was arrested on disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges on Thursday after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida, local police said.

Police officers took Scott, 33, into custody at about 1:44 am, according to a police affidavit.

Officers responded to a call saying there was a fight on a yacht at the Miami Beach marina. They found Scott standing on the dock yelling at passengers on the vessel. Scott briefly obeyed officers' commands to sit down and continuously stood back up, the affidavit said.

Police sensed "a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant's breath," the affidavit said. The person who complained told officers he did not want to press charges, but wanted Scott off the boat.

"Through the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel," officers wrote.

Scott left the scene, but soon returned and headed back to the vessel, passing officers who ordered him to stop. Scott was then taken into custody after he began to yell, creating a disturbance, the affidavit said.

After his arrest, Scott wrote "Lol" on social media and later said would continue his ongoing concert tour.

"6 days to circus Maximus tour," he said on X.

Known for hits such as "Sicko Mode," Scott has been nominated for 10 Grammys.

In 2021, 10 fans were killed and thousands injured after the crowd surged toward the stage at the artist's Astroworld Festival in Texas. The rapper told GQ magazine he was "overly devastated" by the incident.