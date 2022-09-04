Amazon says 'Lord of the Rings' prequel sets Prime Video viewership record

Amazon.com Inc said on Saturday that its pricey "Lord of the Rings" prequel series was watched by more than 25 million viewers around the world on its first day, a record debut for a Prime Video series.

The company released the first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on its streaming service in more than 240 countries and territories on Friday. Amazon did not say whether the viewers it counted had watched all or part of the first and second episodes.