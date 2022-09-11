Documentary on activist photographer wins rare top film prize at Venice

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", a documentary about US photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the wealthy Sackler family, won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Made by investigative journalist Laura Poitras, the film interweaves the remarkable story of Goldin's life with her campaign to hold the Sacklers and their pharmaceutical firm accountable for the US opioid crisis.

It is only the second time in the 79-year history of the film festival, often seen as a launch pad for Oscar hopefuls, that the main prize has gone to a documentary.

The best actress award went to Australian Cate Blanchett for her performance in "TÁR", while the best actor award was given to Ireland's Colin Farrell for his part in the tragicomedy "The Banshee Of Inisherin".