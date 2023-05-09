Writers strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff and other shows

The writing of a coming "Game of Thrones" prequel for Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service was halted as a nearly week-long strike by thousands of film and television writers rippled across Hollywood.

"Game of Thrones" author George RR Martin, in a blog post on Monday, said the writer's room for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" was "closed for the duration of the strike" by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

The WGA went on strike May 2 after failing to reach a new labor agreement with higher pay from Hollywood studios such as Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co. The studios have said they made a "generous" offer to boost compensation.

Late-night talk shows immediately went dark, and some TV series and movies have followed. The final season of Netflix hit "Stranger Things" was paused. Marvel movie "Blade," starring Mahershala Ali, shut down just before filming was set to start.