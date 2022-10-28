'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'

The stars of the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel’s "Black Panther" walked the red carpet in Hollywood on Wednesday night at the "Wakanda Forever" world premiere but there was one name hugely missed, their late co-star Chadwick Boseman.

The actor, who played the lead, King T’Challa, in the 2018 original, died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer he had kept private. He was 43.

"It was definitely tough to go back to a space that you hold so dearly in your heart and are so attached to T'Challa, so attached to Chad," actress Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s younger sister Princess Shuri, said.

"But we had to just be strong, to follow through on the story and it got emotional at times. It still is, but one that we came together, we worked on. We made him proud."